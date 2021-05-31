DTAC 2021 Concludes with Participation of over 3,000 Participants

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth, the District 20 Toastmasters Annual Conference (DTAC 2021) has concluded its program and activities. The conference was attended by key speakers and witnessed participation of over 3,000 participants during the running of 30 hours over three days starting from Thursday 27 May to Saturday 29 May 2021.

The conference was divided to two sections, Arabic Contests and English Contests, where 72 participants from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait competed on different titles. At the closing ceremony held on Saturday 29 May 2021, winners were announced as follows. English Contests: International Speech Contest – 1st Place Winner: Hazem Alalawi. Evaluation Contest – 1st Place Winner: Jeffery De Vera Aquino. Table Topics Contest – 1st Place Winner: Nancy George Vijo. Humorous Speech Contest – 1st Place Winner: Shruti Sharma. Arabic Contests: International Speech Contest – 1st Place Winner: Ahmed Awadh. Evaluation Contest – 1st Place Winner: Mahmood Hassan. Table Topics Contest – 1st Place Winner: Hanan Haloosh. Humorous Speech Contest – 1st Place Winner: Aziza Alhussaini.

The conference has included a number of training workshop and seminars presented by key speakers in both Arabic and English from the Kingdom of Bahrain and worldwide, Dr. Hooriya Abbas Al-Dairi member of Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Political Development Institute, World Champion of Public Speaking 2001 Darren LaCroix from the United Kingdom, and Humorous TEDx Speaker Beta Johnson from Nepal were among the speakers.

On this regard, Toastmaster Yasser Al Qashar DTAC 2021 Conference Chairman expressed that “Without the support and the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the conference could not reap the fruits of its success. His Highness patronage has reflected positively on the organizers and the competitors and encouraged them to move forward with their communication and leadership paths. Moreover, our conference sponsors have supported us generously to bring the vision of His Highness in creating and preparing a generation of strong leaders into reality. We thank our sponsors Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. (GPIC), Bahrain National Gas Company (Banagas), Al Hawaj and Hussain Moh’d Showaiter Sweets for their generous sponsorship.”

In closing, Toastmaster Al Qashar congratulated all the winners and participants in the various contests and expressed his thanks to organizing committee heads and their respected subcommittees which included over 50 individuals.