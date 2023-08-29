Dubai Sports Council organized a splendid forum for Emirati Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organized a splendid forum for DSC’s female staff on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day.

The Forum took place at DSC’s premises in Dubai Design District in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / all the Council’s female staff / Ms. Mona Al-Ghurair, the Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communication at Mashreq Bank / representatives of Honor Smart Phones / several national companies in various fields.

H.E. Saeed Hareb congratulated all women on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day & stated: “We extend cordial congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and “the Mother of Nation”. We also congratulate our mothers, sisters & daughters on this pleasant occasion. We wish them all happy & prosperous life under the patronage of our wise leadership who provides unlimited support to women and empowers them to perform their full tasks & responsibilities to serve the homeland and enhance its great gains & prestigious international status. Women have confirmed that they are truly half of society & partners with men in performing of all tasks”.

He added: “We celebrate so many festivals in UAE. However, women’s festivals acquire special status in recognition of the eminent role of mothers, wives, sisters & daughters who have become as model & guide for all women. In DSC, we do not only celebrate the Emirati Women’s Day through social meetings & appreciations to the female associates of the sports sector in general & DSC in particular, but we are also keen to organize sports events for women of different social classes. This year, we organized the Mashreq Women’s Padel Championship in collaboration with Mashreq Bank, taking into account that this Championship has attained remarkable success and it will be as a core for further similar sports events, to be held during the upcoming period”.

Ms. Mona Al Ghurair & Ms. Alya Ghuwan, the Manager Marketing of Honors Smart Phones in the Arabian Gulf Region, confirmed the keenness of the Honors Phones Co. & Mashreq Bank to sponsor the Mashreq Women’s Padel Championship, which was held on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day. They have also affirmed the remarkable development in the exercise of women’s sport & the positive increase of their social role & eligibility to present considerable efforts to contribute to the homeland’s growth & achievements.

In conclusion of the Forum, H.E. Saeed Hareb honored the attendees and DSC’s female staff, and wished them all to attain remarkable achievements & to participate in further celebrations in this country, where women enjoy deserving status & full support, enabling them to meet their promising ambitions & present eminent role to build prosperous future for the homeland.

Mashreq Women’s Padel Championship, took place at the courts of Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center, was allocated for Emirati female players (C Open Category), and it was organized by DSC on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day in collaboration with Mashreq Bank & Honor Smart Phones. Participants in this Championship presented excellent performance, particularly those who practice pedal sport regularly. Alya Taher & Fatima Al-Janahi won 1st place in the competitions, followed by Maryam Al-Shamsi & Sheikha Al-Janahi in the 2nd place and then Latifa Al-Awdhi & Noura Dimas in the 3rd place.

DSC organized this Championship to attain variety in the organization of sports events & activities, enhance cooperation with the private sector and provide opportunities for Emirati women to exercise favorite sports to break daily routine & boost social relations with counterparts via fair competitions.

DSC gives special consideration to women’s sport. The annual sports agenda comprises several women’s programs, championships & events, which have all contributed to attract huge numbers of women, including female students, female employees & housewives, and presented key role to qualify huge numbers of female athletes so that they become competent enough to support clubs & national teams and attain achievements & titles in various championships.

DSC organizes several women’s championships & events; top of which is “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”, which is held with participation of more than 1500 female players who compete in 10 sports competitions. Dubai Women’s Triathlon is also one of the eminent sports events allocated for women who need to cross 50 km in three sports; these are: swimming, cycling & running. Participants in Dubai Women’s Triathlon are classified into three categories; these are: super sprint, sprint & Olympic accredited distance. The Council organizes many other women’s activities; among which are: Dubai Women’s Run, Al-Marmoom Women’s Cycling Race and Dubai Women Running Challenge, where women compete in four stages, taking place at the most prominent tourist landmark of the Emirate.