Eagle Hills Diyar awarded the construction contract for Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces to Kooheji Contractors

Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD), the pioneering developer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain project, has announced that it has awarded the construction contract for the building and development of the Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces to leading Bahraini construction company, Kooheji Contractors.

The contract builds upon the existing partnership between Eagle Hills Diyar and Kooheji Contractors, and will see the latter undertake the construction of the two residential projects representing the very best in modern living within the heart of the Marassi Al Bahrain district. The two developments will feature elegant indoor and outdoor facilities and will provide easy access to the beachfront in addition to Marassi Galleria, Bahrain’s premium retail destination.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, stated; ‘We are delighted to have signed this contract with Kooheji Contractors, a very highly regarded construction company with whom we have a longstanding relationship. With their reputation for professionalism and high-caliber work, we have identified them as our ideal partner for this project. We believe that together, we will successfully bring our vision for Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces to life.’

Eng. Hayssam Youssef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain said; ‘These two highly anticipated developments will soon be a key part of Marassi Al Bahrain’s iconic skyline, and residents who move into the completed blocks will find that they are perfectly located for travel, shopping and relaxation. We are working to redefine Bahrain’s real estate landscape, with Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces representing the very best in elevated lifestyle and contemporary living within Marassi Al Bahrain’s inclusive beachfront community.’

Construction has already begun on the two projects and both Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces will soon become two of the most impressive landmarks in Marassi Al Bahrain, providing ideally-located, luxury apartments in one of the most sought-after areas in the Kingdom.

Mr. Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Kooheji Contractors Managing Director, said, “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the construction contract for both Marassi Bay and Marassi Terraces. As leaders in this sector, we always strive for excellence in all our projects. Through this partnership, we look forward to embodying the exceptional architectural vision of our partner, Eagle Hills Diyar. As always, we remember that while we might chart the course, true success, blessings, and guidance come from Allah Almighty. In these new projects, we aim to uphold the same commitment that Kooheji Contractors has been known for since its inception.”

Those who wish to experience life at Marassi Al Bahrain are welcome to view the projects on offer by contacting the Call Center on +973 7789 0020, registering their interest on www.marassialbahrain.com, or directly visiting the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Centre Saturdays to Thursdays from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.