Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Toyota Handling Award for Ebrahim K Kanoo

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has won the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding sales performance through its Toyota Engineering & Material Handling department.

Toyota Material Handling is the industrial equipment arm of Toyota, and Ebrahim K. Kanoo has been recognised as the top distributor in sales and customer support categories, taking into consideration equipment sales, service and parts performance and overall business profitability.

The company was awarded the distinguished Platinum Premier Club Award for achieving over 25% market share in sales for five consecutive years and the Silver President’s Award for 40% market share in 2019.

Executive General Manager of Sales, Mr. Ismail Akbar received the awards with Assistant General Manager of Toyota Engineering & Material Handling, Mr. Hisham Andraos who attributed the win to the exceptional quality of Toyota’s products and the extraordinary dedication of the sales and support teams.

Toyota Material Handling develops, manufactures, and markets industrial vehicles, such as lift trucks, warehousing equipment and other material handling solution and systems related to transportation, racking / storage, cleaning machines and the sorting of goods. Toyota Industries’ material handling umbrella organisation, Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG), is the world’s leading manufacturer of lift trucks with a global reach.

For more information on Toyota Industries commercial range in Bahrain, please visit the Toyota Industrial Equipment Showroom in Salmabad, call 17226777 or e-mail [email protected]

