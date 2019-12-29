eGoverment payment services are Rolled Out via SADAD *

In line with its commitment to provide a range of digital platforms and payment channels to the public, and streamline government transactions, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has added an extra payment channel to its services in cooperation with the private sector, the latest being self-payment kiosks in partnership with leading payment channel, SADAD.

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has added SADAD kiosk to its epayment channels.The first eservice to be rolled out via SADAD is the traffic contravention payment service. Just visit any SADAD kiosk, distributed across the Kingdom, and pay your traffic contravention instantly! iGA plans to introduce further services through the SADAD network that includes more than 850 kiosks located across the Kingdom making it more convenient than ever to pay for government services.

The partnership with SADAD is in line with iGA’s commitment to streamlining government transactions through a range of multiple digital platforms, in cooperation with the private sector.

The eService follows a number of other initiatives taken by the General Directorate and iGA to enhance its offerings through ePayment channels. The public is also able to settle almost any government transaction via the National Portal bahrain.bh, including other traffic services such as license and vehicle registration renewals. Users now can pay their traffic contraventions via the following channel options: National portal bahrain.bh, eTraffic app, eGovernment kiosks and Sadad kiosks

For more information, please visit the National Portal at bahrain.bh, or download Tawasul app available on Bahrain.bh/apps.