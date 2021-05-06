Eid shopping celebration at Lulu

Get ready for a stylish festive makeover, a full and delicious kitchen and promotions galore this Eid as Lulu offers all this and up to 70% off on selected items for online shoppers till 18th May.

Whether it is festive wardrobe essentials for the family this Eid with Lulu’s amazing Half-Payback offer (you get BD 10 in fashion vouchers for every BD 20 spent) or the choicest meat cuts from butchery, holiday top-ups such as juices, chocolate and snacks – you will find everything at special Eid prices at Lulu Hypermarket.

Yes, the Big Eid Sale is on from May 6 to 18 and you can take home trolley-loads of goodies at fantastically low prices. What’s more, update your phone with the latest model or your home entertainment with an extra-wide smart TV at festive discounts. While you do all that, every BD 5 which you spend will get you an e-raffle ticket and a chance to win up to BD 175,000 worth of Lulu shopping gift cards.

You can also shop safely and conveniently from your home – Lulu’s online service is an app that allows you to browse the aisles of the hypermarket and its hundreds of products and shop and pay from the ease and security of your home.

Lulu Hypermarket has a fleet of delivery vehicles to deliver your shopping to your doorstep in premium condition.

Simply download the Lulu Online Shopping app today and start shopping for the Big Eid Sale today!

It’s all available at Lulu – where the world comes to shop safely.