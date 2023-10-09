Empowering tomorrow’s innovators: Dedication to international collaboration in the ICT talent domain

- Advertisement -

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is a global competition where student teams from various universities showcase their problem-solving, programming, and teamwork abilities. ICPC operates on a multi-tiered system, with regional competitions leading up to the annual global championship round. This competition has inspired and elevated the performance of countless aspiring problem solvers in the fields of computer science and engineering. Every year, the brightest collegiate problem solvers from around the world gather to compete in the ICPC World Finals. This year, the event is taking place in the scenic resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, nestled between the Sinai Peninsula desert and the Red Sea from November 12-17.

In a special collaboration, Huawei has partnered with the ICPC Foundation for a unique event called “ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei.” This challenge, held in Dongguan, China, involved 58 contestants from 25 countries participating in a five hour individual coding competition. It complemented the ICPC World Finals and was tailored for champions from previous challenges. Each world team could nominate a player to represent them, and these contestants worked closely with their coaches to develop winning strategies and execute them effectively. Being Huawei’s brainchild, this challenge drew the attendance of Huawei Technologies’ Founder, Mr. Ren Zhengfei.

In his speech, Mr. Ren reinforced Huawei’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting international collaboration in the era of Artificial Intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution. The speech highlighted Huawei’s dedication to empowering the next generation and leveraging their potential as leaders in a rapidly evolving technical landscape. He passionately conveyed his belief that today’s young people are destined to become the pioneers of this massive computing power revolution, steering the course of innovation and prosperity for the global community.

The revolutionary founder also stressed that teamwork is not only fundamental to success in contests but also essential for the survival and progress of humanity. He made a compelling case for encouraging collaboration, which holds the key to propelling the development of new scientific technologies that can address pressing global challenges, enabling humanity to embark on a road toward affluence. He reaffirmed that Huawei, as always, stands ready to collaborate with academia, offering its cutting-edge technologies to nurture outstanding talent who will invigorate their respective countries’ ICT sector.

The Huawei executive also highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting contests, opening up campuses worldwide, and providing opportunities for internships and research. He reiterated that these initiatives are part of Huawei’s comprehensive strategy to equip young talents with the skills, experiences, and technical knowledge as we advance into this exciting and transformative digitalled era. His speech symbolized Huawei’s dedication to providing a global collaborative effort to empower the rising generation to be the architects of the future, ushering in a future marked by innovation, shared prosperity, and rapid development. It is evident that Huawei’s collaboration with the ICPC and its commitment to nurturing young talent align with the company’s broader vision for fostering a healthy ecosystem in the ICT industry. The tech giant has launched various programs aimed at talent development, including the Huawei Cloud Developer Program aimed at university students, the HarmonyOS 100 School Seeds Program, the Business-Academia Talent Development Program, and the Talent Development Acceleration Program. These programs have benefited over 600,000 students and 6,000 teachers from 370 universities over the past three years, with plans to expand further.

The company endorses public-private open collaboration as a key driver of talent development and digital transformation. It also believes in cultivating talent essential for digital transformation, enabling developers, and working with ecosystem partners to create shared success and social value in various domains.

Huawei’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and talent cultivation initiatives are exemplary in engaging stakeholders in shared and sustained value creation. Its belief in upholding the principles of shared responsibility, joint capability building, and collaboration for shared success empowers tomorrow’s innovators and helps shape the future of the ICT industry.