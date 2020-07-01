Enma Mall appoints Savills

Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea, has announced the exclusive appointment of Global Real Estate advisor, Savills. As a result, Savills will take over the exclusive Property & Facilities Management, Marketing and Leasing Services for Enma Mall.

Located prominently in East Riffa, Enma Mall, is situated in a well-established popular neighbourhood in Bahrain. This 27,000 Sq/M GLA three-level state-of-the-art contemporary shopping mall remains a key shopping destination for everyday shopping convenience with a variety of high-profile retailers including, Sharaf DG, Carrefour, Red Tag, Toys R Us, Al Shaya Group. Enma Mall also offers several service retail options including Boots Pharmacy, Optica, Batelo, and KFH Bank and an array of dining choices including Mado, La Cholocat and Segafredo Zanetti Espresso, Shawayatna. There are also ample children’s entertainment options, fitness, martial arts, beauty and much more.

Savills is a UK listed company, founded in the UK in 1855, with over 700 offices across the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Savills, provides an extensive range of residential and commercial real estate services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the appointment of Savills, the Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea said: “It gives us immense pleasure to appoint Savills for the exclusive Property Management and Leasing Services for Enma Mall. Enma Mall possess a niche in shopping Malls within Riffa and caters for the shopping needs of all age groups. A friendly ambience is provided where families can enjoy a great shopping and entertainment experience. We have always valued our relationship with retailers operating in the Mall and have partnered with them to make Enma Mall a retail destination for the shoppers. With the appointment of Savills we hope to re-energise our efforts to provide a unique shopping experience through a co-ordinated effort with retailers.”

Commenting on the new agreement, Savills’ Head of Northern Gulf, Harry Goodson-Wickes said: “Savills in Bahrain continues to see growth in demand for our services. We are an experienced regional team backed by global specialists and excited as we continue to expand on our services within Bahrain. We are eager to provide the best in class to property services to local and international occupiers as we strengthen our relationship with Enma Mall, a respected and established shopping mall within the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The management of large malls requires specific and unique expertise. Savills offers a comprehensive and methodical approach to address the requirements of both tenants and landlords. Savills has appointed a professional team with substantial experience within the region to manage and deliver world-class services for the daily management of Enma Mall.

Those looking to find out more about Enma Mall retail spaces available, should contact Savills by calling +973 7 781 5010 or emailing [email protected].