With eTraffic App, travelers can get King Fahad Causeway car insurance quickly and easily!

Using the National Portal bahrain. bh and eTraffic app, vehicles entering or leaving Bahrain via the King Fahad Causeway can get car insurance. This eService is provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in association with United Insurance Company. In line with the iGA’s goal of making eServices as accessible to everyone as possible, the entire process is quick, easy, and seamless.

Citizens and residents in The Kingdom of Bahrain can issue an insurance policy to cover their trips to Saudi Arabia. If the vehicle is registered to a company or organization, they shall select ‘Commercial’ as the owner type and insert the company’s Commercial Registration (CR) number when filling out the details. Moreover, visitors from Saudi Arabia can also insure their vehicles via the National Portal and the app for a minimum period of three days in Bahrain.

Similarly, options are available for commercial vehicles, and road assist services for personal vehicles (except trucks and buses) are included. After filling out the online form and making payment, user will receive his/ her insurance policy via email. The entire process is quick, easy, and hassle free.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul or download Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh