FedEx awarded the ‘Logistics Company of the Year title at the 2023 Logistics and Transport Awards

- Advertisement -

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has been recognized as the ‘Logistics Company of the Year’ at the 2023 Logistics and Transport Awards.

FedEx was recognized for its well-established network, sustainability initiatives, and integration of technology within its broad portfolio of transportation and e-commerce services.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovating how we deliver excellence for our customers. We continue to find new ways to meet our customers’ evolving needs including making our operations more environmentally sustainable as well as using technology to deliver outstanding digital experiences and differentiated solutions for businesses to compete in the global marketplace”, said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.

With a focus on catering to the needs of small and medium businesses, e-tailers and their end-consumers, the company has enhanced its FedEx® Delivery Manager International (FDMi) solution, which helps recipients customize their package delivery to fit around their busy schedules, with WhatsApp notifications. FedEx also introduced Picture Proof of Delivery for express residential deliveries, ensuring peace of mind for e-commerce merchants and consumers regarding their package delivery. In an increasingly competitive online marketplace, FedEx suite of e-commerce solutions helps e-tailers, especially SMEs, provide a differentiated service offer to their customers.

- Advertisement -

In addition, to meet the demand for sustainable business practices , FedEx has made it a priority to transform its operations. Earlier this month, FedEx launched the FedEx® Sustainability Insights, a new tool allowing customers to measure the carbon footprint of their shipments to help them improve transparency in their sustainability reporting. FedEx also introduced its first three electric vehicles to its fleet in the UAE. These new offerings complement the company’s ongoing efforts to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.