Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in Sitra in collaboration with the Bahrain National Guard Consumer Association.

Alba’s Fish Farm is in response to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to develop strategic projects for the national production of food as well as achieve food security.

This Project is also is in line with the Company’s commitment to Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), in particular the Environmental Biodiversity and enriching the ecological system around Alba’s operations.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

“Aquaculture is a leading method to grow food sustainably. As an island, Bahrain is home to a variety of marine life; Fish Farming is the most natural and sustainable approach to protect biodiversity and maintain environmental balance.

With the successful set-up of the Fish Farm, Alba has demonstrated that its Calciner & Marine operations are safe and favourable for aquaculture. The proceeds from this Project will be spent on Alba’s various CSR initiatives in the local community.

We also take the opportunity to thank Bahrain National Guard Consumer Association for their extensive experience and guidance in developing Alba’s Fish Farm Project.”

The full-functional Alba Fish Farm ‘Pilot’ Project consists of two fish farming cages submerged next to Alba’s Calciner & Marine jetty wherein one cage cultures more than 5,000 of a well-known local fish type – Sabiti (i.e. Sparidentex) and the other one holds more than 10,000 Sea Bream type.

Major General Shaikh Abdul Aziz bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff, National Guard Bahrain added:

“Implemented in cooperation with the Bahrain National Guard Consumer Association, Alba’s Fish Farm Project supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pioneering efforts in enhancing food security and marine sustainability.

We look forward to more similar projects developed in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”