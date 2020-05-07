Foreign Minister receives ambassadors’ credentials

Thursday, May 7, 2020
Foreign Minister accepts Ambassadors Credentials

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, received today, through the Visual Communication Technology, copies of credentials of a number of ambassadors of friendly countries to the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of the Undersecretary of International Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain and residing in Kuwait, Mr. Sissonsi Ngofongse.

He also received a copy of credentials of the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Kingdom of Bahrain and residing in Riyadh, Mr. Fu Viet Zhong.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani received a copy of credentials of the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Kingdom of Bahrain and residing in Kuwait, Mr. Abdulfatah Abdullahi Hassan.

He received a copy of credentials of the Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to the Kingdom of Bahrain, residing in Riyadh, Mr. Aníbal Gómez Toledo.

He also received a copy of credentials of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain, residing in Kuwait, Mrs. Samargyul Adamkulov.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his pride in distinguished and growing relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and their countries. He stressed common keenness to boost bilateral cooperation to meet common aspirations of all countries, wishing the ambassadors all success in their diplomatic duties.

For their part, the ambassadors affirmed their countries’ keenness to further consolidate friendly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain for the best interest of all, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continuous progress and prosperity.

