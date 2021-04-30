GIB wins eight awards from the Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards 2021

Gulf International Bank (GIB) announced that it has been named winner in eight key categories by The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards 2021. For its success over the past year and demonstrated excellence in the provision of innovative solutions, GIB was honoured as Best Trade Finance Bank for the Trade Finance category, while taking away seven awards relating to its Payments & Cash Management as follows:

Best Bank for Cash Management – Bahrain

Best Bank for Payment Services – Bahrain

Best Transaction Bank – Bahrain

Best API Initiative

Best ERP Integration Solution

Best Card Solution

Best Digital Treasury Solutions Platform

The Digital Banker awards aim to recognise and celebrate the world’s preeminent financial institutions that are pioneering unrivalled standards and capabilities in their respective fields. The awards are globally acclaimed and co-judged by leading consultancies and seminal subject matter experts internationally, who review submissions and name winners against a stringent set of awards criteria.

Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, Group Chief Executive Officer at GIB, said, “We’re grateful once again for the ongoing recognition from the industry of GIB’s strong and growing market leadership in Payments, Cash Management & Trade Finance through our sustainable and reliable services. It reiterates our deep commitment to continue working closely with our customers, understanding their needs, and delivering innovative digital solutions that will help make a difference to their business requirements. We look forward to building on this great momentum and success to continue meeting their demand for seamless and efficient digital access to our banking services and solutions.” The awards were presented to GIB and other winners at a virtual awards ceremony held recently 2021. Accepting the honours on behalf of GIB and its winning teams was Head of Global Transaction Banking, Gurumurthy Palani.