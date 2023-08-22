Good at Statistics Coding? Register for the SDMX Virtual Hackathon and Show Off Your Skills!

- Advertisement -

If you are a talented coder or a statistics enthusiast looking to make your mark in your field, you now have the opportunity to do so through an upcoming virtual Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX_ hackathon.

Organized by the Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with international organizations, the hackathon will be held as part of the 9th SDMX Global Conference. It aims to develop an open-source responsive web application that effectively reads a specification file and retrieves data from SDMX APIs to create a dynamic dashboard. The web application will provide dashboard designers with a user-friendly interface to create customizable dashboards, effortlessly integrating data from SDMX APIs and offering rich visualization options.

Talented developers, statisticians, data experts and data students from local, regional, and international institutions, as well as academia and the private sector, are invited to participate in the challenge by visiting sdmx2023.org/hackathon.

The deadline for submission is 29th September 2023. The submissions will be evaluated by a qualified committee comprised of statistics and data science experts. The results will be announced at events accompanying the 9th SDMX Global Conference on Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX), which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 29th October – 2nd November 2023.

Those interested in participating in the Hackathon can email sdmx2023@sdmx.org with subject “SDMX 2023 Hackathon” expressing your willingness to participate. In the email body please provide your name and organization details. You can obtain further details about the hackathon at sdmx2023.org/hackathon.