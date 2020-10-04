Nazia Mustafa, a refined fashionista hailing from Bahrain has been chosen as the Goodwill Ambassador of Prithvi Women Climate Warrior. She imbibes the capability to tackle ongoing climate issues. If given a chance, she can emerge as a key leader in correcting climate imbalance. She vests power in herself so that her entire efforts can be channelized in the right direction.

Throwing light upon the dire need to introduce climate change, she said, “Many women are under-represented in tackling climate issues. They have less representation in climate negotiations. By choosing me as the Goodwill Brand Ambassador of Prithvi Climate Warrior, Her Story Times has taken a commendable initiative. This will inspire women to raise their capacity and lead the world towards a sustainable future.

HERstory Times holds a high-end Fashionista like ‘Nazia Mustafa’ in high esteem. She meticulously runs her fashion boutique ‘Moda Vestire’ setting the pace for accessories too. We are really lucky to have such a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed woman as our Goodwill Brand Ambassador of Prithvi Women Climate Warrior. We truly trust her decision-making power and know that she will not only enhance the efficacy of climate change policies and programs but also guarantee the world pollution-free air, adequate food, secured shelter, and safety for the upcoming generation. We encourage her for every minuscule endeavor and wish her good luck.

