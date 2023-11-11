Gulf Air acknowledged as a good member by IPATA

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier announced its recognition as a good member in standing by the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA). This accolade reiterates Gulf Air’s commitment to excellence in pet and animal transportation, providing safe, comfortable, and stress-free travel experiences for pets and their owners and animals in transit at Bahrain International Airport.

IPATA’s The Industry Partner Award recognizes a person, organization, or company on behalf of some type of consultancy, business products, or services that pushed the barriers within the industry. Each year awards are given at the IPATA International Conference to companies that further the mission of IPATA in promoting the safe and humane transport of pets and other animals.

With a widespread presence of online stations that Gulf Air flies to directly every year, the airline also leverages offline stations with other airline partners to transport approximately 9 million kg. The airline has witnessed a marked increase in animal transportation volumes between 2022 and 2023, with the former registering 340,430 of animal volumes. Amongst the number of animals that are transported via Bahrain International Airport’s cargo facility, birds record the highest transportation followed by cats and dogs.

“We are honored to be recognized as a good member in standing by IPATA,” said Captain Waleed AbdulHameed Alalawi, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer. This recognition is a testament of our specialized cargo services in pet shipping, reinforcing the dedication of our Gulf Air team and their efforts while acknowledging the quality of our on-ground-services and the work we do daily. All this has contributed to Gulf Air achieving this prestigious industry recognition



Adding further, Captain Waleed AbdulHameed Alalawi said, “We’d like to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and other official authorities for their ongoing support in ensuring adherence to international safety standards. Gulf Air is committed to enhancing the Kingdom’s reputation as a global transportation leader through our services.”

Inge Michiels, IPATA’s Regional Director for Middle East and Africa and owner of Bahrain-based pet relocation company Jetpet Global, is thrilled to be commemorated with this prestigious award in Bahrain. It showcases the strong partnership with the GF cargo team and solidifies their ongoing collaboration for the future.

IPATA is the worldwide non-profit association dedicated to the care and welfare of pets and animals during transport with the role to represent the interests of professional pet shippers and associated members. Gulf Air signed up as a member of the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA) in 2021.