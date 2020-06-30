Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Sh. Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa as Director Strategy and Planning to manage one of the airline’s main business units that is responsible for Gulf Air’s long term strategic plans as well as its network growth in a role that is directly reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of the airline. Sh. Ali Al Khalifa has garnered a vast experience in the airline business since joining Gulf Air’s Revenue Management department in 2005 as a Route Analyst. He then progressed in his career within the department ending up as Senior Manger Revenue Management in 2013. He held that position for four years before moving on to Network Planning as Senior Manager Network Planning in February of 2017, which was his most recent post.

Sh. Ali Al Khalifa has a Bachelor’s of Science in Systems Analysis & Engineering from the George Washington University in Washington D.C. He later attained his MBA from DePaul University and MSc in Air Transport Management from City University London.

Gulf Air is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development, and it continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over higher management positions in the company. With 84% of employees that are based at the headquarters in Muharraq being Bahraini, 97% of its First Officers, 100% of its Second Officers and 97% of its male cabin crew, Gulf Air is a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local and experienced talents to work in its various areas of the airline’s business.