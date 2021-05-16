Gulf Air Flights Operated by Vaccinated Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that starting from 13 May 2021 which coincides with the first day of Eid Al Fitr, all its flights will be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network.

- Advertisement -

Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer said: “We’re proud to make our passengers feel safer than ever when flying with us. Starting from the first day of Eid, all our pilots and flight attendants on-board all our flights will be fully vaccinated. This will provide a safer environment for passengers and the crew themselves. We welcome everyone to fly with us to our new destinations and summer favourites, with peace of mind”.

Recently, Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.

Gulf Air currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan. The airline is also adding Mykonos and Santorini as boutique summer destinations starting from the first week of June until end of September with more destinations planned for the summer holiday.