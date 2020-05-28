Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical supplies from India with partner medical suppliers.

Throughout the month of May, Gulf Air has operated 4 cargo flights from and to different cities in India, carrying back medications, medical equipment and hygienic products. Additionally, on May 27, Gulf Air operated a historic first in-a-series of cargo flights to Guangzhou, China, importing 21 tons of medical supplies in which the airline has utilised all compartments of its aircraft to maximise storage space.

Gulf Air is working alongside members of Team Bahrain to ensure sufficient availability of supplies during these unprecedented times. During April, Gulf Air also operated 6 flights to deliver 90 tons of medical supplies from India.