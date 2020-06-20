Saturday, June 20, 2020
HH Shaikh Nasser's Dream comes True

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa posted viral photos which show him and his sons as they were horse riding along with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

“My cherished dream has come true. HM the King is horse riding with me and my sons altogether”, he said, commenting on the photos, which went viral on social media websites.

“I have always longed to go horse riding along with HM the King and my sons. That long cherished dream has now come true”, he added, extending deepest thanks and appreciation to HM the King.

Previous articleiGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Be Responsible As You Revamp Yourself!

Salons are open in the Kingdom from 27th May.  Ms. Raja Al-Saloom, Chief of Environmental Health, Public Health Directorate from Ministry of Health details...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BACA’s new projects discussed

Deputy prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Culture and Antiquities...
Read more

MOST READ

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

PR This Week
The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Read more
Management Principles

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Inside Bahrain

Be Responsible As You Revamp Yourself!

Salons are open in the Kingdom from 27th May.  Ms. Raja Al-Saloom, Chief of Environmental Health, Public Health Directorate from Ministry of Health details...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global...
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
Inside Bahrain

BACA’s new projects discussed

Deputy prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Culture and Antiquities...
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
iGA ID Card Revamp

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

Graduates eServices newspaper

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

National Taskforce Press Conference about the COVID-19 emphasizing on public responsibility

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following...

AUBH AWS Academy through Distance Learning

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through...