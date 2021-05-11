HM King congratulated by HH Shaikh Nasser on team’s successful Everest climb

National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, Major General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the success of members of the Royal Guard in climbing Everest Summit.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Nasser said that the achievement of the Royal Guard members is a result of the support of HM the King’s unwavering support and close follow up on o the details of the Bahraini heroes’ journey to climb the summit of the highest mountain in the world.

HH Shaikh congratulated the Royal Guard members on their achievement which represents a qualitative leap in the record of excellence of the Royal Guard and its brave men.

He commended their efforts during their mission in climbing the mountain, challenging all circumstances and raising the Bahraini flag on top of the highest mountain.

The Royal Guard members expressed their pride in HM the King’s follow-up to their journey in reaching the summit of Everest, stressing that the follow-up of HH Shaikh Nasser to the team prior to their departure had motivated them to reach the summit of Everest.