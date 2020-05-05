HM King hails national efforts to combat COVID-19

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
HM King hails National efforts against Covid19

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa received at Al-Safriya Palace Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, in the presence of HM the King’s Personal Representative HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Royal Court Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa.

The Interior Minister was accompanied by Undersecretary for National, Passports and Residence Affairs Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Public Security Chief General Tariq bin Hassan Al-Hassan, Information and Electronic Government Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, Undersecretary Shaikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa and Customs President Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

They all expressed congratulations and good wishes on the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless HM the King with lasting health and happiness and the Kingdom of Bahrain and its loyal people with further progress and prosperity.

HM the King welcomed them all and exchanged with them Ramadan greetings and wishing the people of Bahrain further security and safety, thanking them all for their good feelings.

He thanked the Minister of Interior and the ministry’s affiliates, hailing the efforts exerted by the police of Bahrain to maintain national security and stability, protect civilizational achievements and gains.

He commended all the ministry’s sectors for delivering high-quality services and modern technologies to citizens and residents, as well as their contribution to combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to facilitating e-services, including the Be Aware application, which was launched to trace contacts as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.

HM the King hailed the ministry’s national role in strengthening patriotic belonging and standing on the front-line, among the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, whether by enforcing the law or raising awareness through outstanding performance.

He said that the Kingdom of Bahrain, with help of Allah the Almighty, will be able to overcome this exceptional phase and contain this global pandemic, stressing citizens and residents’ awareness and cooperation with competent authorities.

HM the King wished them all success in protecting society and maintaining its safety, praying to Allah the Almighty to lift this global pandemic off the Kingdom of Bahrain and all countries in the world, for all humanity to live in well-being, security and peace.

 

