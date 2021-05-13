HM King performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Al-Sakhir Palace Mosque.





Senior Royal Family members and their highnesses shaikhs also performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers along with HM the King.

HM the King listened to the sermon, delivered by the Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri.

The Imam underscored the noble values of Eid Al-Fitr. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect HM King Hamad, guide him on the right path of success and bless him with abundant health and long life. He also prayed for blessing the Kingdom of Bahrain with security, safety, progress and prosperity.

Following the prayers and the sermon, HM King Hamad exchanged greetings and good wishes with worshippers, wishing the kingdom and its people, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations many happy returns of the occasion.

The worshippers extended their heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to HM the King on this occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect him and guide him on the path in order to carry on the progress currently witnessed by the kingdom across various fields.



