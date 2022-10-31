HM King receives HRH Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein; praises solid Bahraini-Jordanian relations

- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Jordan Olympic Committee President, International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Committee member and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) member, HRH Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein.

HRH Prince Faisal is on a visit to the kingdom to participate in Gender Equity Seminar, hosted by the kingdom on October 30-31, under the supervision of the Olympic Council of Asia, in cooperation with the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein conveyed to HM the King greetings from His Majesty King Abdulla II ibn Al-Hussain of Jordan, as well as his wishes for more progress to Bahrain and its people.

HM King Hamad requested HRH Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein to covey his greetings to the Jordanian Monarch, as well as wishes for ever-lasting progress and prosperity to the brotherly Jordanian people.

HM the King welcomed HRH Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein, and commended his participation in the Gender Equity Seminar, wishing all the participants every success in coming up with results that meet the aspiration of IOC and OCA.

HM King Hamad expressed pride in the depth of the long-standing distinguished Bahraini-Jordanian relations, and keenness to develop them.

HM the King commended the efforts exerted by HM King Abdulla II to strengthen bilateral relations, praising Jordan’s supportive stances towards Bahrain and its people, as well as its remarkable role in enhancing joint Arab action and championing Arab issues.