HRH Premier: Bahrain’s successful experience in facing pandemic will be recorded in history

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has extended heartfelt congratulations to the citizens and residents on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing them many happy returns of the occasion, and praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the kingdom with ever-lasting security, stability and prosperity, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH Premier expressed deepest appreciation to dedicated Bahrainis who have set the best examples of sacrifice and loyalty to the nation through their commendable efforts to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), extending Eid greetings to frontline heroes who are facing the pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the statements while receiving, at his palace in Riffa today, deputy premiers , senior royal family members, state officials and officials of his court, and exchanged with them Eid Al-Fitr greetings and best wishes, wishing everyone many happy returns of the auspicious occasion.

“We look forward, with full hope, and pray to Allah the Almighty during these blessed days that this pandemic be lifted off Bahrain, the Islamic and Arab peoples and the entire world, so that we could resume our meetings with the people of Bahrain and be able to communicate with them on various occasions,” the Premier said.

HRH Premier underlined the importance of consultation, discussions and following-up on the latest regional and international developments, especially with regard to the spread of the Coronavirus and its impact on the economic, social and political fields.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to benefit from international experiences, and analyse all publications related to the pandemic in order to reach positive results that would serve plans and policies adopted in the face of the repercussions and effects of this pandemic on the Kingdom.

HRH Premier lauded Bahrainis’ sense of responsibility and awareness, which are the main weapons to confront the pandemic and contain it, noting that complacency and lack of commitment to following the precautionary guidelines and preventive medical measures have been, and still are, the most important reasons for the increase in infections and the spread of the Coronavirus on a massive scale in many countries.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the responsibility rests with all citizens and residents regarding their commitment to the precautionary and preventive guidelines and measures so as to speed up the process of restoring social life back to normal.

HRH Premier stressed that Bahrain’s pioneering experience in combating the pandemic will be recorded in history, noting that it adds to the kingdom’s rich record of successes, and giving for sake of serving the nation and preserving its gains.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that all peoples will resume their normal life as soon as possible, and that the pandemic will strengthen rapprochement and cooperation among countries to enhance stability and progress worldwide.