Huawei awards the three Bahraini talents who secured third place at the regional finale of Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2022

Under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Huawei organized an awarding ceremony for the national winners of this year’s Huawei ICT Competition Middle East regional finals at the Intercontinental Regency Hotel. The Bahraini Team who came in third place in the regional finals of the competition represents Bahrain Polytechnic and comprises of Dana Kamal, Husain Hasan and Joud.

This year’s competition saw 15 teams of the brightest young tech talents compete together, shortlisted originally from 19,300 participants representing 472 universities and 11 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia compete together for the competition’s title and honors.

The Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications,Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, said: “We are proud to have partnered with a leading global technology company such asHuawei and supported this exceptional platform once again, as we believe in the value of nurturing young talents who will eventually contribute to advancing our future digital economy and further evolving the ICT talent ecosystem in Bahrain. Our sincere congratulations go out to the national winners of Bahrain who participated in this year’s competition and made us all proud with the strong ICT capabilities they demonstrated throughtout the stages of the competition.”

H.E. Liuqing , Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Bahrain was present during the ceremony and commented: “ Huawei’s ICT Competition is not only a platform for healthy competition but it is also a committed effort to cultivate local young talent and foster the ICT Ecosystem in Bahrain and a breeding ground for communication and cooperation. Through this event we discover ICT Talents, establish a talent resource pool, and build bridges for enterprises to cooperate with universities and government.”

Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, said: ” The continued success of this annual celebration of local youth demonstrates the remarkable ICT talent in the region. We believe in supporting the socioeconomic foundation and highlighting the Kingdoms’ robust digital ecosystem. We at Huawei Bahrain are committed to supporting the local talent development through our various CSR initiatives. We look forward to launching various initiatives in collaboration with the public and private sectors to enable cadres and talents in the technology industry. Congratulations to all the national winners and look forward to further triumph in the Global Finals.”

The 2022 edition of Huawei Middle East ICT Competition witnessed the company partnering with various public and private partners, including ministries, telecom regulators, and leading educational institutions, with the aim to strengthen the local ICT ecosystems, boost the regional digital economy and innovation among the ICT leaders of tomorrow. Throughout the competition, the participants undertook several trainings and world-class knowledge from Huawei experts, followed by a series of national exams which took place in their local countries and continued to the final stage of a 6-hour practical exam to determine the final winners.

The Huawei ICT Competition is one of several CSR initiatives undertaken by Huawei to nurture youth. Over 80,000 students across the region have participated in the contest since its launch in 2017. During the 2021 edition of the competition, Huawei collaborated with over 20 ministries and 453 institutions and received applications from over 15,000 students, while the 2022 edition of the competition witnessed a remarkable increase in students’ participation to reach 19,300 applicants.