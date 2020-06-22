Monday, June 22, 2020
Future of Digital Governments Webinar
iGA CE, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participating in the webinar

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of COVID-19’ webinar, which was organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s eGovernment Program ‘YESSER’ and the World Bank. Shedding light on the role of modern technology in combatting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the webinar was attended by digital government experts from KSA, UAE, UK, Finland, and Australia, as well as speakers from the World Bank Group, World Bank, and the United Nations.

During the first session titled ‘Digital Government Practices: COVID-19 – An Immediate Response’, Al Qaed showcased Bahrain’s digital transformation experience, citing His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s vision to employ modern technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving government services. HE further commended the directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, and the support extended to further develop and deploy the use of technology as part of national efforts to combat the virus.

HE Al Qaed highlighted the Kingdom’s goal to provide a centralized infrastructure for government services, and its focus on cybersecurity, one of the pillars of its IT system. HE noted iGA’s in safeguarding government data by relying on the best protection systems and programs. HE also discussed how the Kingdom’s Cloud-First Policy has supported national efforts aimed at combating the COVID-19, revealing that since 2017 approximately 61% of services have been transferred to the cloud computing system, reducing costs, improving efficiency, and offering unlimited capacity. HE Al Qaed showcased the most prominent national legislations supporting the development of the Kingdom’s eGovernment program, including the Electronic Communications and Transactions Law of 2020 and its amendments in 2018, adding that Bahrain is the first GCC country to legislate governing electronic transactions.

HE Al Qaed praised the Kingdom’s efforts in deploying modern technologies in combatting the COVID-19, which include helping nearly 45 government entities implement remote work policies and offer more of their services online, in addition to allowing 6,500 employees secure access to the Government Data Network (GDN) via remote SSL VPN. This was in addition to offering technical support with the use of the Microsoft Teams platform, which allowed many employees to telecommute. Government entities also benefited from conference video calling technologies, Zoom and various Cisco applications, used in some of the high-level ministerial meetings.

Moreover, HE Al Qaed noted that many entities had been holding online meetings since 2008, allowing them to speed up their work and decision-making. These include the Cabinet, the Tender Board, the Parliament, Bahrain Bourse, and others. HE Al Qaed also provided an overview of Bahrain’s remote learning experience and the progress made in transferring the Ministry of Education’s portal (EDUNET) to the cloud, enabling students to easily access the portal and retrieve study materials.

HE Al Qaed outlined that the government, represented by iGA, had already digitized 60% of government services via the National Portal, bahrain.bh before the global pandemic, whilst some additional government services were offered online or were substituted with digital alternatives during the global pandemic. Notable among these was a comprehensive ID and population registration services, and the digitization of services offered by the Ministry of Justice, Endowments & Islamic Affairs and the Electricity and Water Authority.

HE Al Qaed also discussed the Kingdom’s BeAware app, and its vital role monitoring active COVID-19 cases using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. These technologies help save precious time and effort in addition to easing the burden on medical staff, allowing them to focus on active cases that require treatment and thorough observation. HE Al Qaed concluded by presenting the most notable features of the app, which has recorded more than 758,000 downloads and more than 401,000 registrations by citizens and residents. Its features include drive-through test bookings for individuals completing their home self-isolation periods, providing online access to test results, latest local and global COVID-19 updates as well as measures and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Previous articlestc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign
Next articleEbrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
Read more
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
Read more
Uncategorized

Big data to forecast Coronavirus impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

Big Data lies at the heart of efforts to comprehend and forecast the impact that Coronavirus will have on all of us. To better understand...
Read more
Uncategorized

Visit Bahrain.bh for Driving School Services!

As the world continues to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), online services are more important than ever before. Citizens and residents...
Read more
Uncategorized

Zain Bahrain Announce ‘Zain Mega Contest’ Campaign

Zain Bahrain announced its latest promotional campaign ‘Zain Mega Contest’. It offers Zain’s customers the chance to win exciting monthly prizes. This includes cash...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom has expanded its cloud connect solutions portfolio with the introduction of Google Cloud Interconnect. The...
Read more

MOST READ

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

Sports This Week
HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Management Principles

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Sports This Week

BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated today His Majesty the King's Personal Representative His Highness Shaikh Abdulla...
Tech

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype have become a central part of day-to-day...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
WHO congratulated Bahraini Doctor's Day

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

AUBH New Degree Programs

American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Launches New Bachelor’s Degree Programs for...

Batelco AWS

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV