Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid – 19. The amount was collected from the members as part of ILA’s Workers Welfare Subcommittee’s monthly donation drive. ILA commends the efforts of the Government of Bahrain for their excellent efforts in combating COVID19.

Indian Ladies Association also donated over 600 face masks to expatriate workers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of labour day. ILA’s Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over the masks to the ICRF Chairman Mr. Arul Das in the presence of other ICRF and ILA officials.