Thursday, May 28, 2020
Information Minister Media

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The Information Minister hailed his constant support to the media which, he said, reflects his keenness on developing this vital sector in recognition of its crucial role as a mirror to the nation and its landmark achievements, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The minister lauded HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad’s unwavering support and keen follow-up on the Ramadan TV Quiz Show “Al-Sariya which, he said, contributed to the success of this national production which aims to preserve traditional heritage for the present and future generations.

The Information Minister thanked the SCW Traditional Sports Committee, commending Batelco for sponsoring the programme and constantly cooperating with the ministry to bolster the national media.

He underlined the ministry’s resolve to pursue its plans and programmes that aim to consolidate the national identity and preserve and develop Bahrain’s longstanding heritage.

Previous articleGulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier: Bahrain’s successful experience in facing pandemic will be recorded in history

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has extended heartfelt congratulations to the citizens and residents on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) stresses importance of continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines during Eid Al-Fitr holidays

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Eid Al Fitr on Sunday

Eid Al Fitr will be on Sunday, the moon-sighting committee has announced. In a statement, the committee, made up of four well-known religious scholars, said...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Open Government Partnership, an international multilateral initiative based in Washington, DC, has listed 13 Bahraini initiatives as examples to address the Coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

MOST READ

Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Entrepreneurial Journey
The decade of 1995 gave a strange turn to my life. I describe that period with the borrowed title of a movie- The good,...
Read more
PR This Week

Lulu donates pet food for Animal Rescue Orgs

Lulu Hypermarket donated BD 500 worth of dog and cat food to the BSPCA and BARC (formerly the Dogfather), two animal rescue and charity...
Management Principles

AI in Global Video Conferencing Industry by Dr. Jassim Haji

When I did my dissertation project of the Masters degree 20 years ago on Video Conferencing, the market and business were not prepared to...
Wheels and Gears

The S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards

The Volvo S60 has been named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards. The prestigious award comes...
PR This Week

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Maxus vehicles in Bahrain has delivered a fleet of five Maxus V80 vehicles to Babasons, a leading supermarket chain...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and...
PR This Week

400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’...
Inside Bahrain

Eid Al Fitr on Sunday

Eid Al Fitr will be on Sunday, the moon-sighting committee has announced. In a statement, the committee, made up of four well-known religious scholars, said...
Inside Bahrain

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
PR This Week

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain concludes the fifth edition of “INJAZ Talk”

INJAZ Bahrain has recently concluded the fifth edition of its annual program, “INJAZ Talk”. The virtual talks were held remotely through a series of...
PR This Week

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya organizes virtual meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held it’s 8th virtual meeting on May 20th 2020 on zoom. In the spirit of the Month of May...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain and NEC Payments partner to launch Bahrain’s first mobile wallet Prepaid MasterCard

Setting a new benchmark in mobile payment solutions; stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, has partnered with NEC Payments, a regional leader in...
iGA

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in...

Babasons replaces fleet with Maxus

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

HRH pRemier praises Bahrain handling pandemic

HRH Premier: Bahrain’s successful experience in facing pandemic will be recorded...

UCO Parents Care Centre

KHK Heroes extends further support to UCO Parents Care Centre