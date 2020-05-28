Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The Information Minister hailed his constant support to the media which, he said, reflects his keenness on developing this vital sector in recognition of its crucial role as a mirror to the nation and its landmark achievements, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The minister lauded HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad’s unwavering support and keen follow-up on the Ramadan TV Quiz Show “Al-Sariya which, he said, contributed to the success of this national production which aims to preserve traditional heritage for the present and future generations.

The Information Minister thanked the SCW Traditional Sports Committee, commending Batelco for sponsoring the programme and constantly cooperating with the ministry to bolster the national media.

He underlined the ministry’s resolve to pursue its plans and programmes that aim to consolidate the national identity and preserve and develop Bahrain’s longstanding heritage.