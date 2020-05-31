INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs, delivered by INJAZ Bahrain aim to instil and educate students on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, while at home. INJAZ Bahrain has been able to reach more than 3,000 students through its online programs.

To support students of schools and universities during these unprecedent times, INJAZ Bahrain has taken the initiative to offer its programs online. The initiative comes in line with the Ministry of Education’s decision to shut down all educational institutes across the kingdom and activate learning from home, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Programs offered online include ‘Our Families – Sponsored by GPIC, Ourselves – Sponsored by Banagas, Our Nation – Sponsored by Bechtel, Smart Investor – Sponsored by Bahrain Bourse, Entrepreneurial Mindset – Sponsored by Junior Achievement, Personal Finance – Sponsored by Junior Achievement, It’s My Future – Sponsored by Junior Achievement, HeadStart and KPMG Lifetime Skills – Sponsored by KPMG’. All of the programs are designed to help students experience the opportunities and realities of the business world, while tapping into their unlocked potentials. We are pleased to announce that more than 3,000 have completed the online programs and 4 lucky winners have also been awarded with iPads sponsored by STC Bahrain.

Hana Sarwani, Executive Director at INJAZ Bahrain, “Online learning has become crucial during these uncertain times. Launching our programs online is the least that could be done to bolster the nation’s efforts in combatting the novel coronavirus. This initiative has been taken to ensure learning continues and we keep students engaged by offering them enriched programs. The programs, which aim to educate students on work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship, are offered online to primary, intermediate, secondary and university students. We are also thrilled to announce that we will also be hosting more virtual workshop and summer programs in the upcoming months.”

INJAZ Bahrain has started hosting a series of virtual events and programs including “INJAZ Talk”, which was held in collaboration with top Bahraini influential figures during Ramadan.