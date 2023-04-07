Injazat Partners with OpenText Offer Enhanced Digital Workflows

- Advertisement -

Injazat, an industry-recognized market leader in Digital Transformation, Cloud computing, and Cyber Security today announced a partnership with Micro Focus (now OpenText), one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers to offer Managed IT Services to clients in the region. Currently, Injazat is UAE’s largest provider of Micro Focus software products and will continue to do so for its large client base in the country under the latest strategic partnership agreement.

Formalization of the partnership took place in a signing ceremony by Ussama Dahabiyeh, the CEO of Injazat, and Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for MEA, Micro Focus (now OpenText) at the Injazat HQ in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership couples Injazat’s management and monitoring solution services with Micro Focus’s robust products to deliver a sophisticated IT framework. The collaboration will help accelerate Injazat’s public and private sector clients in their digital transformation journey and to solve some of today’s operational challenges by adopting digital workflows. With digital workflows, enterprises achieve better business outcomes by automating multi-step processes, coordinating employee activities, and synchronizing data across systems.

The three-year licensing Strategic partnership agreement between the two parties will give Injazat substantial access to Micro Focus’s top-of-the-line IT Operations Management (ITOM) and Information Technology Support for Asset Management (ITSAM) software. Using ITOM, IT departments can plan, build, and operate digital services and ITSAM tracks asset acquisition, renewal, deployment, and redeployment.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of Injazat Usama Dahabiyeh said: “It is our pleasure to strengthen our longstanding collaboration with a world-class enterprise software provider such as Micro Focus (now OpenText), through this three-year Strategic partnership agreement. The new partnership brings together Injazat’s established presence in the digital transformation market and Micro Focus’s extensive technological and market expertise with software and tools that ensure smooth IT operations. With Micro Focus’s top-notch products, we will be able to provide best-in-class services to our clients. We are proud to extend Injazat’s expertise, enterprise references, and proven track record through this partnership which will also enable Micro Focus (now OpenText) to optimize joint customer costs and expand their reach to a wider range of organizations, industries, and territories significantly accelerate the adoption of digital workflow solutions across the region.”

Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for MEA at Micro Focus is now OpenText said: “Injazat and Micro Focus have been partners for more than 10 years in the UAE market, bringing business value and helping protect investments for customers in the public and private sectors. We are excited about the strategic transformation that Injazat has gone through and its prominent position as a digital transformation partner for both the UAE and the Saudi market as well. In this capacity, Injazat is offering end-to-end solutions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This partnership will help in positioning Micro Focus (now OpenText) technologies in a much larger addressable market. At the same time, it will enable Injazat to avail Micro Focus (now OpenText) innovations and solutions to this market by helping customers along their cloud journey, accelerating go-to-market for their businesses, and automating their digital operations.”

Digital transformation is a highly driven initiative in the UAE, followed by other countries in the region. Considering the high demand for sophisticated Managed IT services in the region, the partnership will also see both parties working on a joint strategy to evaluate more Micro Focus (now OpenText) products for Injazat to leverage and use as part of its services to accelerate the region’s digital transformation.