Judicial fees payment made simple

Bahrain continues taking huge strides towards achieving its digital transformation goals, including making accessibility to government services easier, faster and more efficient. The launch of a newly introduced “unified epayment” Service, part of a bundle of electronic judicial services, streamlines the process for settling judicial fees.

- Advertisement -

The bundle of judicial eservices is offered jointly by the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs, and Waqf (MOJ), and the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). It allows stakeholders, including lawyers and individuals, to settle due amounts related to lawsuits quickly and easily from the comfort of their offices or homes.

The unified ePayment service can be accessed via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, where all judicial services are available. After securely logging on using an eKey, users can view their fees, select the transactions they wish to settle, and complete the process in a few clicks. There is also an option to pay all fees at once in one transaction. A receipt will be provided at the end of the process. Further information about the new service available on the National Suggestion & Complaint System “Tawasul”, which is available through the National Portal bahrain.bh, or on “Tawasul” app that can be downloaded from the government app store, bahrain.bh/apps, or calling 80008001.