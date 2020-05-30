Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory precautionary measures imposed by the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, chaired by Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa.

He underlined the royal directives which were issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to resume Friday Prayers, starting June 5, taking into account necessary precautionary measures against the pandemic.

“In light of the opinion of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs regarding worshiping in the age of COVID-19, Friday prayers will be performed in compliance with precautionary health measures”, he said.

Justice Minister said that the ministry would coordinate in advance with the Sunni and Jafferi Endowments Councils the required arrangements for Friday prayers to be performed at the designated mosques in compliance with strict preventive measures which will be subjected to review to ensure people’s health and safety.