Keeping you connected this Ramadan

Bahrain nationals and residents can now fulfil their Ramadan obligations electronically through the Islamiyat mobile application, supporting national efforts to combat the spread of the virus during the holy month.

- Advertisement -

The user-friendly cultural app provides a range of services throughout the year, covering all seasonal occasions. It gives users access to the Bahraini Hijri calendar, prayer timings, Qibla direction and a directory for all Islamic centres and mosques in the Kingdom, which are open to those who have recovered from COVID-19 or are fully vaccinated while applying precautionary measures and continuing to maintain social distance practices. The app also includes a directory for Hajj and Umrah campaign organisers.

In line with the directives of NGOs and charity organizations to collect and distribute Zakat electronically the app makes this process more convenient by enabling users to calculate and pay their Zakat. It also allows users to donate money for the benefit of the insolvents and the defaulted with the possibility of identifying the cases user wishes to donate to and support via Fael Khair, a goodwill service provided by the Ministry of Interior.

The app is offered by the Information & eGovernment Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Awqaf, and the Ministry of Interior.

To download the app please visit Bahrain.bh/apps

For any suggestions or inquiries please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System – Tawasul – at bahrain.bh/tawasul or call 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.