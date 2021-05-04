Khalifa Bin Salman Port commemorates the 50th voyage of the Safeen Feeders ‘UIG’ Service to the Kingdom of Bahrain

Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), operated by APM Terminals Bahrain, proudly welcomed M.V AS Sophia (UIG service) on her 50th voyage on 30th April 2021.

Abu Dhabi Ports feeder services company, “Safeen Feeders” inaugural ‘UIG’ service (operated in partnership with Bengal Tiger Line) commenced its maiden voyage with KBSP as a port of call in July 2020. Since then, the weekly UIG service has provided stable weekly connections for the Trade from Bahrain to gateway ports in the Arabian Gulf and Indian Subcontinent.

This milestone not only demonstrates Bahrain’s efficient and customer-Centric maritime services but also underscores the partnership between APM Terminals and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, working together to contribute towards Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.

About APM Terminals

APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of the state-of-the-art Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), connects Bahrain to the world through its highly efficient operations and modern infrastructure, empowering businesses to fulfil consumer needs.

The company is a joint venture between APM Terminals International BV & YBA Kanoo Holdings of Bahrain. Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services through container terminal activities, general cargo, RoRo, cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability.

Our team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year.

APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

