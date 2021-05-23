King Fahd Causeway Travelers Can Get their Car Insurance Quickly and Easily via the eTraffic App

With King Fahad Causeway being back to normal with arrivals & departures, having your car insured for travel is obligatory when crossing the causeway. This is for your own protection against circumstances such as accidents, vandalism, and other unforeseen events. If you’re traveling over the King Fahd Causeway, whether coming to the Kingdom of Bahrain or heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, you’ll be happy to know that you can have an insurance policy issued for your vehicle simply via the eTraffic app, or by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by United Insurance Company in collaboration with Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the service allows individuals and organizations to have insurance policies issued for vehicles traveling through the King Fahad Causeway. It enables applicants coming and going between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to meet the requirements before visiting the causeway. Fees can be paid online through the eTraffic app & the National Portal.

To use the service, visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh or download the eTraffic app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. Select ‘King Fahd Causeway Insurance’. If you’re planning on having a policy issued for a Bahraini vehicle heading into Saudi Arabia, select ‘Insurance for Bahraini Vehicles in Saudi Arabia’. This policy only covers Saudi Arabia. For non-Bahraini vehicles entering Bahrain, select ‘Insurance for Non-Bahraini Vehicles in Bahrain’, which similarly only covers Bahrain.

Once you have made your selection, you should specify if the ownership type is private or commercial, followed by indicating if the applicant type is vehicle owner and driver, or just driver. Then, you will need to input the ID number, vehicle nationality, and class of use before completing the remaining procedures. For commercial ownership, you will need to input a CR number as well. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.