Lighting the way to a greener Bahrain

An agreement has been signed to set up a 72-Megawatt (MW) solar power plant project in Sakhir, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero by 2060.

The project aligns with Bahrain’s National Renewable Energy Action Plan and international commitments while supporting Bahrain International Circuit’s (BIC) operations and contributing to carbon neutrality. It includes rooftop, ground-mounted, and car park solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations. Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan affirmed that the signing of the agreements to implement the solar plant project is in line with the endeavours of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to support initiatives to address the challenges of climate change. “The 72-MW solar park is among the development projects that would contribute to achieving sustainable economic development for the nation and its citizens,” said Mr Humaidan, adding that it is within the kingdom’s international commitments.

“The project, which is among the initiatives of Bahrain’s National Renewable Energy Action Plan, confirms the importance of expanding the use of solar energy to preserve the environment and ensure the sustainability of resources.”

BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin said that the project is consistent with BIC’s plan to expand the use of solar and other sources of renewable energy throughout the year.