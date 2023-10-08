Lulu Bahrain Top Nationalisation Benchmark For Region

- Advertisement -

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest retail operation in Bahrain, was recognised and honoured for its successful Bahrainisation policies at the ninth GCC Labour Ministers meeting, held in Muscat recently.

The award, presented on a regional level, was in recognition of LuLu’s training and hiring of the most number of Bahrainis in the retail sector. The hypermarket chain, which has nine outlets in Bahrain currently employs around 1000 Bahrainis in all positions from shop floor to management level and also gives Bahrainis a prominent role in the Group’s operations globally. It was received by LuLu Bahrain HR Manager, Ms. Shaikha

“We are honoured to receive this recognition on behalf of all our employees,” said LuLu Group International Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Yusuffali M.A., “Bahraini human resources is the pride and wealth of the Kingdom because Bahrainis are well-educated, hard-working and have the people skills for the retail industry. I congratulate every Bahraini member of the LuLu Team – they have played a big role in our success and are also moving past the geographic boundaries of Bahrain to take responsible posts in our global network.”

Mr. Yusuffali said the company’s Bahrainisation supported its championing of diversity and inclusivity as part of the Group’s ambitious ESG platform, adding that Bahrainis brought a wealth of new ideas and methodologies to the retail work space. He also thanked the Ministry of Labour in Bahrain for creating a climate of excellence with access to training and promoting the latest labour policies.