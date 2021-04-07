Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB has now arrived in Bahrain exclusively at Al Haddad Motors. The latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV family, the GLB was recently unveiled by the Al Haddad Motors Board Members and Management at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Tubli.

One in three Mercedes-Benz cars is now an SUV, and one in four a compact model, meaning that a compact SUV like the GLB is a combination of all the success factors of the company’s highest-volume segments.

The powerful proportions of the GLB accentuate its bold off-road orientation: the clear forms with reduced lines and powerful surfaces convey the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity. The upright front section with its striking headlamps is clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at the front and rear.

The muscular and sensuously contoured vehicle shoulder dominates the side view at the height of the C-pillar, an effect reinforced by the rising waistline. The doors reach over the side bar, improving ease of access, and keep the door apertures free of soiling as well as increasing protection in a side impact. All-round protective claddings divide the overall proportions and emphasise the vehicle’s off-road character, as does the simulated under-ride guard at the front and rear.

The instrument panel consists of a single piece, which has optical cut-outs in the driver and front passenger area. The driver faces a widescreen cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). A new feature is the characteristic off-road tubular element in an aluminium look which rounds off the lower section of the instrument panel and houses the three round centre air vents. These give the dashboard support an impression of robustness, power and a certain fun factor. Below the nozzles is the air conditioning control panel, whose buttons create the impression that they have been milled from a solid aluminium cylinder.

The robust character of the interior continues in the centre console, tubular elements in a machine-look lend solidity to the design of the components and controls. Along the doors, the SUV character is underlined by the horizontal grab handle that forms a robust part of the door panel structure and resembles a machined aluminium tube.

The GLB benefits from the technical highlights of the current compact-class generation from Mercedes-Benz. These include in particular:

The four-cylinder petrol engine, which was completely updated to re-launch the compact model series. Compared to the previous generation, the performance of the GLB excels with considerably increased specific outputs, improved efficiency and lower emissions.

The driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver and functionality from the S-Class: As a new function of the Active Steering Assist, among other things, there is also the intuitive Active Lane Change Assist. If the Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC is additionally on board, the GLB also has the function extended automatic restart on motorways.

The intuitively operated infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience): The powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, customizable depiction, learning-capable software and the voice control which can be activated with “Hey Mercedes” are the key advantages of the system.

For more information, please visit the Mercedes-Benz Bahrain website www.bahrain.mercedesbenzme.com or call the Mercedes-Benz showroom on +973 17 785 454.