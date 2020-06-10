Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch of a new online platform, ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’. Elevating Bahrain’s shopping experience, customers will now be able to shop for the latest 2020 collections and new arrivals from the mall’s fashion, beauty, and luxury brands, 24×7 from the comfort of their homes to reserve their favourite picks for delivery.

Launched on www.citycentrebahrain.com, ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ is a digital catalogue supported by Majid Al Futtaim, which includes a variety of selected brands ranging from fashion & accessories, jewellery, shoes, watches, cosmetics, electronics, & toys. The website offers shoppers access to over 700 products initially for them to discover through a virtual shopping experience. Once shoppers have browsed the products and made their choice, the brands will deliver directly to customers’ doorsteps. All deliveries will be made complimentary and contactless to preserve the health and safety of shoppers.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Senior Mall Manager at City Centre Bahrain said, “In true Majid Al Futtaim style we continue to evolve the retail experience for our shoppers, offering better services across the country. Introducing our new initiative “Trends At Your Doorstep” stands testament to the strength of our partnerships with our brands and the success of our omnichannel strategy. This initiative arrives just in time to affirm Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to expanding its physical and digital presence and investing in providing our customers with new compelling shopping experiences. Now, even despite the current limitations on movement, shoppers can effortlessly access the latest collections and styles from the brands they love and have them delivered straight to their door.”

“We hope our customers will enjoy their uninterrupted shopping experience with us and take advantage of having their favourite items delivered straight to their door,” he added further.

Our brands achieved the highest degree of elegance with unique and distinguished designs, Shoppers can find precious jewellery and watches from Boulevard Gallery, Asia Jewellers and Damas one of the world’s most exclusive luxury brand. From luxury body and facial creams through to precious mineral make-up, scented candles and pure tea shoppers can visit Rituals Cosmetics for an incredible shopping experience.

Shoppers can discover a wide range of high-end shoes at Aldo an international brand that specializes in the creation of on-trend fashion footwear and accessories for stylish men and women. “Trends at your doorstep” will also include the American shoe brand Steve Madden which aims to provide women with a unique way to express their individuality through its stylish designs. As well as the Danish brand, Ecco which offers a wide range of shoes, accessories and small leather goods, Characterized by comfort, craftsmanship and innovation. Shoppers looking for Italian handbags and accessories Carpisa offers a range of fashionable handbags, wallets, travel bags & suitcases and accessories.

Classy feminine fashion will be found among Lipsy’s collection which is dedicated to ensuring the most fashionable looks move from catwalk to high street. The collection ranges from Party Dresses, Day Dresses, Glam Tops, Denim, Accessories, women’s clothing, women’s clothes, women’s fashion.

For a casual apparel and accessories, Aéropostale is American specialty retailer providing customers with a focused selection of high-quality, active-oriented, trend-right merchandise at compelling values. Shoppers looking for the best electronic deals iCITY offers the latest phones and other electronics.

Moreover, with contactless payment introduced to ensure the health and safety of City Centre Bahrain shoppers and staff, customers can enjoy complementary delivery across Bahrain on their purchases of BD 50 or more.

In addition to the City Centre Bahrain website, shoppers can also visit the ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ page directly at www.citycentrebahrain.com/trends2020 to begin their online shopping journey and browse for their preferred items.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/citycentrebahrain or www.citycentrebahrain.com.