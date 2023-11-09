Malabar Gold & Diamonds Ushers in the Festive Season with Exciting Offers

- Advertisement -

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, has announced their much-awaited festive season offers. Adding more sparkle to the numerous celebrations in the season, customers can get assured gold coins with their gold & diamond jewellery purchases. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a stunning array of festive jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems, designed to be an alluring attraction to customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the Middle east, Far east, the USA & the UK till the 12th November, 2023.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase BHD 500 customers will get free 1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth BHD 300 they will be eligible for ½ gm Gold Coin.

Embracing the spirit of the season, the festive jewellery collection that the brand has unveiled consists of exquisite and unique designs in gold, diamonds & precious gem jewellery that have been carefully curated by considering the varying jewellery preferences that exists amongst their vast customer bases. The special designs have been made available across a wide range of sub-brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix and Divine. Elegant designs crafted in contemporary fashion have also been introduced in the 18K gold category as well. Additionally, the brand will also be setting up Special Buy counters at their showrooms, offering incredible discounts on selected jewellery designs.

“The offers that we unveil during the festive season are always looked forward to by our customers. By giving away free gold coins with their festive jewellery purchase, we are ensuring that our vast plethora of customers gets to indulge in their festivities with all the pomp & and vigour they can muster. The attractive offers and the exquisite array of designs that have been made available in our festive jewellery collection is our way of reiterating that Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands by our customers in all their celebrations”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.