Masterpieces of Saudi Music Tour hits New York City

Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission and the theatre and Performing Arts Commission will present a concert of Saudi music at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Sunday.

The concert, supported by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, will feature 80 musicians from the National Orchestra and Choir (NOC) and the Saudi Performing Arts Band, as well as the American jazz band Dizzy Gillespie.

The programme will include a medley of Saudi folk songs, as well as individual performances by both Saudi and American musicians. Dizzy Gillespie will also perform a joint piece with the NOC. In addition to the concert, the theatre and Performing Arts Commission will present five shows that reflect Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity, including Al Majrour and Al Samari.

This concert is the third stop on the ‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ tour, which has already performed in Paris and New Mexico. The goal of the tour is to introduce the world to Saudi Arabia’s rich musical heritage.

