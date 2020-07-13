Ministry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Health announced that all travellers arriving into Bahrain International Airport from 12:00 am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, will be required to shoulder the cost of mandatory COVID-19 testing, to the cost of BHD 30.

The Ministry affirmed that it continues to review screening measures as the global response to COVID-19 continues to evolve with the reopening of borders and resumption of international flights.

The Ministry emphasised that citizens and residents in Bahrain will continue to be entitled to free COVID-19 medical treatment in line with international standards, and as outlined by the World Health Organization.

Under the decision, cash and electronic payments will be accepted with the option for travellers to pay in advance through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ mobile application to ease proceedings. This decision does not extend to cabin crew, diplomatic or other official travellers and those arriving from medical travel. Additionally, transit passengers will not be required to test for COVID-19 or quarantine.

The Civil Aviation Authorities will coordinate with Bahrain International Airport and airlines on this matter, the Ministry added.

Travellers who test negative are required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days and test again at the end of their quarantine period. Exit swabs will cost an additional BHD 30, to be incurred by travellers and paid for through the app or at the testing center. In this regard, all self-isolating cases are mandated to register on the ‘BeAware’ application.

The Ministry undelined that citizens intending to travel abroad must understand the entry procedures and requirements in place at their chosen destination. They must also sign a declaration form either through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app or handwritten prior to departure, agreeing to bear any medical costs incurred while abroad as well as mandatory COVID-19 testing, at their own cost, and 10-day self-isolation upon return to Bahrain.

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call 444 for medical advice.