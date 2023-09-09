MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and The Green Planet designated Certified Autism Centers™

- Advertisement -

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park and The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest have earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) marking the first theme park and indoor attraction in Dubai to earn this distinction.

The designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to provide exceptional experiences to guests with diverse needs including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and ensuring an inclusive environment for all. This process requires facility staff to be better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to assist autistic guests and their families as well as other people of determination.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “We are constantly striving to bring the best-in-class activities and entertainment experiences to all our guests, including those with autistic and sensory needs. This partnership with IBCCES delivers on Dubai Holding Entertainment’s commitment to provide guests with an accessible and inclusive experience for families across our destinations.”

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and The Green Planet’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. “We are proud to partner with IBCCES in line with Dubai’s wider efforts to be recognized as a Certified Autism Destination™ and a leading global and accessible tourist destination for everyone,” Eiroa added.

The CAD designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

As part of the Certified Autism Center™ designation, the destinations underwent an on-site assessment by IBCCES to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance guest experience. These guides enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the attractions such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses.

“The Green Planet and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s accomplishment represents a remarkable milestone in Dubai’s ongoing journey towards becoming a truly accessible and inclusive destination. By setting an exemplary standard, these attractions are paving the way for others in the city to embrace inclusivity,” stated Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the IBCCES Board. “Through IBCCES certification programs, attractions like The Green Planet and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai gain the knowledge, training, and tools necessary to create exceptional experiences for autistic individuals and other persons of determination. This achievement highlights the impact of IBCCES in fostering inclusivity and guiding organizations towards a more accessible future.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.