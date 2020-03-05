Y. K. AlMoayyed & Sons Group’s (YKA) appointment of Anas Abdulla Mohamed Yahya, new General Manager for Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault with immediate effect. This is for the first time of its glorious history. The prestigious business group has appointed a Bahraini national in this position. In his new role, Anas will lead the teams responsible for the Sales, Marketing, Service and other initiatives of all the three brands of the Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons group.

Since earning his BS degree in Business Administrations, Mr. Anas Abdulla has had an illustrious career. Years of dedicated service in the Banking, Government and Real Estate sectors, before he joined the Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons group. Prior to moving to his new role as the GM, he worked as Senior Manager, Infiniti. Now he is in charge of all the three flagships of the group. These have been synonymous with quality service in automobile industry.

“It is a great honour and privilege for them to entrust to me the responsibilities of the three prestigious global brands. Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault. My association with the Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Group has been for over a decade, and I am extremely proud to be part of this premier organization that is renowned for its committed customer-first quality service over the years. I shall strive to ensure that this identity of the organization is enhanced further through more initiatives that cater to customer needs and sentiments. I look forward to working alongside the rest of YKA & Son’s leadership team to build on these initiatives and drive growth.”