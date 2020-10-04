NBB Introduces New and Improved Customer Communication Channels

In line with its continuous efforts to be closer to the needs of its customers and as part of its digital transformation journey, NBB has introduced its new and improved customer communication channels, which have been successfully integrated and now fall under the dedicated Contact Centre, ensuring consistency across all platforms.

NBB has taken the initiative to further expand its contact points with the customer, providing them with a highly qualified customer service team. NBB will better cater to customer needs by ensuring a faster response time. NBB has announced the web chat service, which is currently available on the website and the WhatsApp service to ensure all customer needs are met instantly. After taking customers feedback into consideration, the Bank has also introduced a new and improved IVR platform. Customers can now use the IVR to get their account details, their IBAN number, pay their bills and more.

Commenting on the occasion was Jean-Christophe Durand, NBB’s Chief Executive Officer who said, “With the Bank’s communications channels, including social media, email and website contact and product enquiry forms to name a few, now being further monitored and attended to with greater care by the Bank’s Contact Centre, the customer experience will be significantly enhanced. Through integrating the management of our social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and website we have been able to unify client responses and optimise response times, allowing us to better serve our customers.”