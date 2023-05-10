NBB Renews Support for Upcoming Annual Charity Fund Raising 6-a-Side Football Tournament

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has renewed its sponsorship for the Annual Charity Fundraiser organised by the Rotary Club of Manama. The 6-a-Side Football Tournament is set to take place on Friday, 12th May 2023 at the Bahrain Rugby Football Club in Saar, where NBB staff members will participate with two teams on the field.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Usman Ahmed, Group CEO of NBB, said: “We are proud to once again be one of the main sponsors of the annual charity fundraising event hosted at the Bahrain Rugby Club. As part of our ongoing commitment to investing in our community, NBB continues to engage with charitable organisations and prominent initiatives that target a range of segments within Bahraini society. We look forward to the upcoming event with the participation of our dedicated team of employees.”

The funds raised for the event will address prevalent issues within the local community by providing necessary food and shelter upgrades, vocational training for Bahraini youth and events for children with special needs.