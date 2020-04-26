Sunday, April 26, 2020
NBB donates for Migrant Workers

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has contributed to cover food provision and supplies for 4,000 migrant workers as part of the Capital Governorate’s ‘Together We Care’ campaign. The campaign, led by His Excellency the Capital Governor, Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, was launched in an effort to support the underprivileged migrant workers who have been tremendously impacted by the global pandemic through the distribution of ready cooked-meals and food essentials such as rice, oil, and vegetables.

NBB’s contribution towards this campaign follows from its contribution to the #FeenaKhair (There is Good in Us) national campaign to help fight against the impact of the virus and protect the community including migrant workers.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Capital Governor said, “I am very proud of what has been achieved since the launch of the campaign, it has demonstrated the true meaning of all parties coming together and working as one towards a common goal which is to deliver basic food supplies to those in need. We are extremely pleased with the support received by the National Bank of Bahrain, who have always been on board with all charitable initiatives that serve to strengthen community partnership. This has proven that we all are truly #TeamBahrain and reaffirms our values and solidarity. Giving back continues to be within our culture and remains as a top priority, and we encourage all to participate in this campaign to provide aid to those affected most by this current crisis.”

