New studio for Bahrain news center

- Advertisement -

Marking the golden anniversary of television broadcasting in Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, opened the new main studio of the Bahrain News Centre and the private radio studios. The milestone project is an addition to the ongoing development of the radio and television sectors in Bahrain. The opening of the new state-of-theart facilities reflects the continuous support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the follow-up of HRH Prince Salman to further advance the status of national media based on a vision supporting freedom of opinion and expression as part of the comprehensive development process in Bahrain, reported the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA). The royal support has contributed to strengthening the status of Bahrain TV and its engagement with the audience through its coverage of landmark events and developments in the country, making it present in the collective memory of society, said the report.

On this occasion, HRH Prince Salman underscored the pivotal role of the nation’s media in promoting Bahrain’s image and its achievements, which have been made possible through the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad. While visiting the new premises, he interacted with radio broadcasters at the 96.5 radio station and conveyed a message to the kingdom’s younger generation, encouraging adaptability, curiosity, and determination to transform dreams into reality for the betterment of the kingdom and its future generations. He also recalled the contributions of individuals such as Ahmed Sulaiman, Bob Macredy, Adrian Ross, Ian Fisher, and others to the development of Radio Bahrain 96.5 FM in the region. Also present were Information Minister Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi and other officials. The main studio is located at the Information Ministry complex and is the largest of its kind at the level of official channels in the region. The high-tech studio is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and modern equipment to accommodate rapid developments in media production, which would transform the layout of news bulletins and programmes.

This inauguration of the new studio also coincides with the resolution of the 33rd regular session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held in Rabat in June, to designate “Manama as the capital of Arab media 2024”. This ushers in a new phase of excellence that has always characterised Bahrain TV and its media message, thanks to the Kingdom’s constant keenness to keep pace with the global developments in various sectors. It will enhance the media message and content and make them more effective and capable of achieving their goals of enlightening public opinion in a way that contributes to enhancing the reality of freedoms and the progress the kingdom is witnessing in all fields.

Bahrain, which used to have only one TV station in 1975, now has five, namely Bahrain TV, Bahrain International, Bahrain Sports TV 1, Bahrain Sports TV 2, and Holy Quran TV. Over the past 50 years, Bahrain TV has covered various landmark events in the kingdom. It promoted the cultural and literary movement through drama and cultural works that linked society to national identity and heritage. The News Centre has gone through a series of technological upgrades, the most prominent of which were in 2006, 2012, and 2016. Those included the opening of new studios, updating media coverage and broadcast news formats, introducing new radio and television programmes, and training highly qualified national talents.