NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App 2020 (TAKE ACTION) Virtual Hackathon on October 2-3.

The hackathon aims to attract participants from all over the world to create virtual teams that use available NASA data to propose solutions to NASA challenges in just 48 hours.

The idea of the hackathon is based on motivating participants to invent new ways and ideas through which space data can be usefully presented, whether through applications, games, or innovative technical solutions.

This event comes within awareness activities carried out by NSSA and as part of its participation in events and initiatives concerned with promoting a culture of innovation and creativity among members of society in general and the youth.

It also aims to encourage the youth to adapt their practice in various sectors, especially the space sector, which is one of the future sciences.

This event is in collaboration with Clever Play Education and Training and NASA supervises the space applications program in cooperation with four international institutions: the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the European Space Agency.

The National Space Science (NSSA) was established by Royal Decree 11/2014, with a vision “to promote Bahrain to a position of international prominence in the field of space science for the purpose of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development”.

NSSA’s mission is “to device comprehensive programs to embrace and develop activities related to space science, researches and related studies.”